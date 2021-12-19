Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

