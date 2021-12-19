Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $85.73

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CL traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,299,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

