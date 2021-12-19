Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $9.14

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 12,904,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.