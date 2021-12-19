Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$18.57

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.61 and a 1-year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

