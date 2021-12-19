Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$18.57

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.61 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.13.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

