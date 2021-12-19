Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $15.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

