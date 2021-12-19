Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $412.83

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $387.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.04. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.