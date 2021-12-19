Brokerages Set Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT at $21.25

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 117.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 156,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

