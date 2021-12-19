Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of BEP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

