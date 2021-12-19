BRP (TSE:DOO) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.60.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$103.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$109.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.49. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.72 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

