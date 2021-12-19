BT Brands Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 22nd (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands’ (NASDAQ:BTBD) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. BT Brands had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During BT Brands’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $3.98 on Friday. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

