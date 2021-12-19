BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,121,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. BTRS has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

