Busey Wealth Management Acquires 4,422 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 157.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

