Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

