Busey Wealth Management Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Shares of COF stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

