Busey Wealth Management Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 689,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $252,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 435,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,482,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

