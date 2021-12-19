Busey Wealth Management Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.