Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

