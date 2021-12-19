CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 491,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

