CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CalAmp by 173.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.