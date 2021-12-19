CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CAMP stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
