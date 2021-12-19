Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 41.6% in November

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $50,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

