Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 690 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 884.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

