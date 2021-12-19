Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 732.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

