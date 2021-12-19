Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.45. Lightbridge Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

