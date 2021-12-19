Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $130,938.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.40 or 0.08272663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.23 or 0.99976506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,137,554 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

