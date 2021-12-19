Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

