CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Financial Survey

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and CareView Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TROOPS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CareView Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TROOPS and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TROOPS
|$4.29 million
|119.36
|-$67.92 million
|N/A
|N/A
|CareView Communications
|$6.46 million
|2.37
|-$11.68 million
|N/A
|N/A
CareView Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.
Profitability
This table compares TROOPS and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TROOPS
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CareView Communications
|-128.50%
|N/A
|-182.53%
Volatility & Risk
TROOPS has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
About TROOPS
TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
About CareView Communications
CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.
