Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

