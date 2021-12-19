Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 65,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,583,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,417,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.