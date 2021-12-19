Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:CARS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 1,560,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,628. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.