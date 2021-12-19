Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 1,560,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,628. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cars.com by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

