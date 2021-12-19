Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $6.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

CSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CSPR remained flat at $$6.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 997,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.00. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

