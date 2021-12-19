Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

