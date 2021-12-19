Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.90.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 13.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.