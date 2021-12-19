CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 41.7% in November

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 8,695,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,066. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.