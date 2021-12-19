CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 41.7% in November

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 8,695,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,066. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
