Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

