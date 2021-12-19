Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VBR stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

