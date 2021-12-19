Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,113,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $129.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.