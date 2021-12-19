Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 747 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $307.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

