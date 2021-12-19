Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J acquired 34,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

