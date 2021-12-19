CertiK Price Tops $1.77 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. CertiK has a total market cap of $106.44 million and $18.26 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,258,155 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

