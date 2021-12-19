CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CFN Enterprises stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

