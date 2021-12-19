CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

GIB stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.