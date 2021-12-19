Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $123.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

