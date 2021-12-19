Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.84.

CD stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 3.15.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.