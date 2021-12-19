Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,845.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,683.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,755.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,735.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

