Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 52.6% in November

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:CCVI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

