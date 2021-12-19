Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.31). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,974. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

