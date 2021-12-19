Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

