Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

Shares of CGX opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$825.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.85.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

