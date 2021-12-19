Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.81.
Shares of CGX opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$825.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.85.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.