Citigroup Increases Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $28.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

